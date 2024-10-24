Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $200.55 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,693 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $200,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

