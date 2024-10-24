Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 717,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 770,532 shares.The stock last traded at $224.19 and had previously closed at $207.66.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.88.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.96.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

