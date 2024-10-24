Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,003,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.