Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $150.86, but opened at $142.34. Allegion shares last traded at $143.65, with a volume of 137,472 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Allegion Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

