Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.77 and last traded at $165.19. Approximately 4,953,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,880,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,838,460. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15,351.0% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,304,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,821,000 after buying an additional 2,289,602 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 560.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 66,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

