American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 12,800 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 979,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI remained flat at $18.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 30,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.