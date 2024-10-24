American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JHSC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $455.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

