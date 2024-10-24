Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 266463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. The company had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
