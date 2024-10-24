AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 20555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.