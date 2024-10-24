Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 224,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,805,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £53.63 million, a PE ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

