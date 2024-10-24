Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 224,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,805,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Stock Performance
Andrada Mining Company Profile
Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.