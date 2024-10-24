Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,396 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.26. 1,456,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,711. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.