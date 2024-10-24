Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 1.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $66,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.55. 458,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,817. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.19.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

