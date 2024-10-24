Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $986.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,195. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $924.23 and a 200 day moving average of $841.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.