ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5,773.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562,287 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $755,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

