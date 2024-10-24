Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €2.94 ($3.19) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.20). 1,347,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.01 ($3.27).

Aroundtown Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

