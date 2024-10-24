Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 1st

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 31st.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AHT opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 76.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

