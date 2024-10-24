Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $84,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.