Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 372,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $136,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $168.21. 2,169,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

