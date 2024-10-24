Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 116,564 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,564 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $101,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after buying an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Workday stock traded down $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $237.72. The company had a trading volume of 811,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $237.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

