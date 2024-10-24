Atb Cap Markets Estimates Enerflex’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

EFXT stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $792.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enerflex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enerflex by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Enerflex by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

