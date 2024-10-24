Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Aurizon Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

