Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Aurizon Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.
About Aurizon
Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurizon
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.