Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,903 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Silgan were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Silgan by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Silgan by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Silgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 52,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,452. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

