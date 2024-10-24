Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 947,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 886,445 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

