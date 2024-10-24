Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 61,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

