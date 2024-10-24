Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 2,850,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

