Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,555 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up about 2.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after buying an additional 4,593,638 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8,645.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 189,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

