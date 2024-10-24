AutoZone (AZO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2024 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $3,634.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2024 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2024 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2,917.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3,205.00.

10/14/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2024 – AutoZone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $3,025.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – AutoZone was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $43.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 110,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,009.12. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 44.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

