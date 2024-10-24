Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $142.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

