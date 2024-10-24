Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avidian Gold Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.40, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

