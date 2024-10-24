AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $95.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $75.80 on Thursday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AZZ by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AZZ by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in AZZ by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AZZ by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

