B. Riley Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to “Hold”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.82.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,428,243. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,187 shares of company stock worth $13,158,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $108,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

