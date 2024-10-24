Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Banc of California Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

