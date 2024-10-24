Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 4,687,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,975,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

