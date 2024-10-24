Barrington Research Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $100.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. Stride has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $89.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

