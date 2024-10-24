Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $46,607,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $330.12 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.05 and a 200-day moving average of $295.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

