Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

