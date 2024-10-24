Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AON by 8.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in AON by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

AON opened at $358.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.00. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

