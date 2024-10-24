Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $501.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.37.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

