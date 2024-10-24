Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

