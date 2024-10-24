Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $290.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $294.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

