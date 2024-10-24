BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.48 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $854.74 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000799 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000894 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000089 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $20,750,595.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

