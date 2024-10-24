Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $161.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.70. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

