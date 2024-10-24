Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

