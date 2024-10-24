Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,043. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.