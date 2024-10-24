Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $47.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.