Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $368.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $380.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

