Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BFH traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. 482,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,269. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

