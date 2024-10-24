Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 6,449 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 706.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $664.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $764.03 and its 200 day moving average is $764.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $452.01 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

