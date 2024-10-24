Brighton Jones LLC Has $16.28 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.36 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

