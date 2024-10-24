Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

